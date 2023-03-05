Canyon View Middle School | Rashell Aviles

Rashell is being recognized for CVMS student of the week for her dedication and hard work. By setting personal goals she has been able to contribute and helped her class achieve amazing growth with our school’s goals. She enjoys art and drawing and incorporates that into every class she is in. She has a great eye with drawing and has set a goal for herself to sell her artwork this year. When she’s not sketching in her notebook, Rashell enjoys reading and playing basketball. Although she doesn’t have any pets, she hopes to own a black pitbull in the future. She enjoys watching “Liv and Maddie” because of the representation of her and her sister’s differences and similarities. While she loves her twin sister and the similarities that exist, she has embraced their differences and has her own personality. Congratulations Rashell, keep up the great work!