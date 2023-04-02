Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Kaylee Jensen is being recognized for student of the week because of her great contribution to the classroom and mindset for self-improvement. She is a great student and takes pride in being a responsible student and producing her best work. She is a wonderful musician and is capable of transposition and other music theory skills. Her love of music is inherited and enjoys listening to her favorite singer, her mom. Kaylee, much like Julia Child, is an artist in the kitchen and is able to whip up delectable dishes! She is also very talented when it comes to sewing. She enjoys the process from start to finish and always produces A+ work. Kaylee always wears a smile and is kind and positive to everyone around her. CVMS is grateful to have her as a student!