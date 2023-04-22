Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Quirt Payne

Congratulations to Quirt Payne for being named Student of the Week! Quirt has shown tremendous dedication to his academics and has worked tirelessly to achieve his goals, especially this last week. Quirt loves to run, showcasing his competitive spirit on the field and wrestling mat. When he’s not studying or running, you can find Quirt spending time with his horse. When not in the classroom, he’s showcasing his cowboy-talents on the big screen. Everyone better get in line for his autograph when he hits it big in the acting world! We are proud to recognize Quirt’s achievements and hope that his success inspires others to pursue their passions with dedication and hard work. Keep up the great work, Quirt!

Journie Huntington

Canyon View is proud to recognize Journie as Student of the Week! Journie has a high level in reading and has maintained that throughout the year, even though she claims she doesn’t read. She is dedicated to her learning and works hard to accomplish all her goals. As a member of the Yearbook Staff, Journie has shown a passion for making the yearbook the best it can be. She is a great artist, designed our Yearbook Staff t-shirts, and is part of the school mural team. She has devoted a lot of creativity and dedication to making it awesome. When she does have free-time she hops on Netflix to binge watch her favorite shows, or drive her parents crazy by annoying her little sister (but only because she loves her!). Congratulations Journie!