Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

At Canyon View Middle School, we take pride in recognizing students who go above and beyond in their academic and personal endeavors. This week, we are thrilled to recognize Giselle Rodriguez who is a shining example of what it means to be an exceptional person. From the moment she arrived at our school, she has been a joy to have around and has made impressive strides in her math skills. Additionally, her quiet and kind demeanor has earned her the respect and admiration of her teachers. Outside the classroom she enjoys listening to the talented Billie Eilish while painting some creative artwork. She is a fantastic big sister and can’t wait for the new arrival at her home this week! We are proud to have her as a member of our school community and are excited to see all the amazing things she will achieve in the future. Congratulations Giselle, keep up the great work!