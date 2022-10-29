Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Connor is being recognized for student of the week because he is determined, hard-working, and a friend to all. He’s always up for a good sandwich but highly recommends Malawi’s Pizza to anyone who has a craving for pizza. Connor is determined to meet the goals set in his literacy class and his love of learning has helped him succeed in Battle of the Books and Quiz Bowl. Connor worked hard managing both football and homework during the first quarter, his hard work paid off as he saw success in both. He earned straight A’s and was an essential part of our football team. Don’t think Connor is all work and no play though, he has a contagious laugh and is fun to be around. Honestly, who wouldn’t want to be around someone who loves to do random stuff for no reason?

Congratulations Connor on all your achievements, CVMS is lucky to have you!