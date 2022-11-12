Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Dayana seems quiet, but inside she has a burning fire of enthusiasm and determination. She is kind, compassionate and a positive influence and example to others. She is eager to help and relentless in her efforts, remaining persistent, until she figures things out. While she knows what she wants at school, she’s happy to eat at any kind of steak house but doesn’t feel like she is settling when eating chicken. She is a joy to be around, supports others and has high expectations and goals for herself. When she’s not working on her progress at school she enjoys jamming to music or watching Stranger Things.

With her positive approach and stick-to-itiveness, we at CVMS can’t wait to see her achieve them all!