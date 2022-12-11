Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Myles Mortensen is nominated for his consistent good attitude, hard work, and leadership in our school. He was recently named the president of our Honor Society, and is an excellent example of all of Canyon View Pride’s principles. He enjoys all things sports in his free time but somehow finds time to squeeze in Quiz Bowl and rocks it! Pretty sure most of us would agree with Myles in that Costco is the favorite place to shop and Ponderosa as the best place to eat. Most of his favorites are a blast from the past from Sammy Hagar, Footloose, and the 80’s vibe of Stranger Things. Canyon View Middle School is proud of Myles and all he does to help contribute to our school goals while holding himself to the highest standards.