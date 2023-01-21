Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week

Bronx is a dedicated and hardworking 8th grader who consistently strives to understand and ask meaningful questions in class. He has made impressive progress in reading and works tirelessly to achieve a deep understanding of mathematical concepts. In addition to his academic successes, Bronx is also an avid sports enthusiast with a particular passion for baseball, golf and basketball. It’s no coincidence that his favorite color matches his favorite team’s “classic navy pinstripes for the Bronx Bombers”. He is a friendly and sociable student who can often be found visiting with friends and displaying a positive attitude. Bronx is truly a deserving recipient of the “Student of the Week” award.