Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week | Austin Mayne

Austin is one great all around student at Canyon View and we couldn’t be more proud of him. He has worked hard towards his school goals and made incredible growth in 2nd quarter in both reading and math, he was so proud of his recent accomplishment of finally scoring about grade level on reading. Austin enjoys learning and his classmates and contributes to student life here at Canyon View by being kind and friendly to everyone. In addition, he works hard in class and engages often by sharing great ideas.

Outside of the classroom Austin likes to stay active whether it’s playing football, roping or playing with his dog. If you need a recommendation for a meal at One Man Band, Austin is your man! He already knows that Exploring Technology/shop is his favorite class and can’t wait to show off his skills with his CO2 car. He enjoys the cowboy life by watching 8 Seconds or listening to the sweet sound of George Strait. Canyon View is grateful to have Austin at our school this year, way to go and keep up the good work!