Student’s Name: Gideon Mecham

Mother’s Name: Kathy Mecham

Father’s Name: Doug Mecham

Hometown: Huntington

School Activities: Football, Track

Academic Interests: History, P.E. Math

Hobbies/Interest Out of School: Sports, Swimming, Traveling

Future Plans: Graduate High School, go on an LDS mission, attend college at BYU, get a degree and become a sports therapist.