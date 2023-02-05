Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week | Kamz Rich

Kamz Rich is a shining example of what it means to be an excellent student with character. He has been named student of the week for his dedication to his academics and his unwavering commitment to doing what is right. Kamz has shown remarkable growth in both reading and math, and he is always willing to work hard to improve his skills. Despite not necessarily enjoying reading, he doesn’t mind putting in the effort to better himself in this subject. He faces challenges in math head-on and never gives up, always striving to understand the material to the best of his ability.

In addition to his academic pursuits, “Big Daddy” is also a talented bull rider. He is passionate about the sport and always puts his best foot forward in competitions. What sets Kamz apart is his character. He is a strong advocate for what is right and is always willing to stand up for his beliefs. He is a true competitor and is always up for a good challenge, but he never sacrifices his values in the pursuit of victory. Kamz puts a great deal of value in his studies and is a shining example of what it means to be an outstanding student. CVMS is proud of you!