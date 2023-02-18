Canyon View Middle School Student of the Week | Travis Hurst

Travis Hurst was nominated as student of the week because he is making great growth and progress towards his school goals. He has a personal goal of being the tallest person at the school, but time will tell if he finally beats Mrs. Maughan! He rarely misses a day of school and his teacher and friends notice because he is just one great all around student and friend. Travis is a great student to have in class because he knows what is expected and works hard to give teachers his best. He’s a great big brother and enjoys spending time with his brother and sister. Travis is a great friend to all because he is kind, thoughtful and truly listens and supports his friends. We think Travis is great, congrats!