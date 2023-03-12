Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Brooklyn O’Neil

Brooklyn is being recognized for her all-around hard work and effort towards her school’s goals and grades. She is thoughtful in many areas of school, including her work in class, her school goals and her role on our cheer squad. She has established a great network of friends and admirers that just love her personality. If anyone needs tips or tricks on doing nails, she’s your girl! She can’t wait for summer to hang at the pool and lake, have movie marathons and sing at the top of her lungs with her friends. After the hard work she has put into this school year, she definitely deserves it! Brooklyn wants to do the right thing, even if no one is looking, her integrity is admirable. CVMS is lucky to have you!

Channell Aviles

Channell is being recognized at CVMS for her hard work and progress in the classroom. At the beginning of the year, she set high goals to show growth in reading and math. She strives to meet these goals every day and has made amazing progress so far this year. A personal goal she has set for herself is to be respectful, kind and helpful. Everyone at CVMS would agree that she has fully achieved that! In her free time Channell enjoys drawing portraits, reading and chilling on the couch watching her favorite TV shows. There must be some amazing food created in the Aviles household because her favorite restaurant is her home! She is a super hard worker and values being successful in her education.. Channell is an excellent learner and student, CVMS is proud to call you ours!