Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Kage Ryan

Kage Ryan has been nominated for student of the week because of his tremendous reading growth and hard work in the classroom this year. He has set some challenging goals and is able to surpass them each quarter. His contribution has helped his literacy class make gains towards our school’s goals. His dedication and hard work apply to his life outside of school as well. Whether he’s pounding the pumpkin on the hardwood, dodging tackles on the field or playing fortnite with friends, Kage gives his all! This sneakerhead has a personal goal to grow his shoe collection and is already accomplishing that, although some pairs are not for the faint of heart when it comes to style (some serious style!). Once this kid sets his mind on something the outcome is amazing!

Dayton Allred

Dayton Allred has been nominated for student of the week because of his hard work and determination to show growth in reading and math throughout the year. He has set goals and reached them every term. His desire and effort to show improvement and growth have most definitely paid off. Dayton enjoys all things rodeo whether it’s watching 8 Seconds or riding horses. Chorus is his favorite class and is well on his way to giving Luke Combs a run for his money! Dayton is a great big brother and enjoys hanging out with his friends. He consistently maintains a great attitude and rolls with the punches. He has been an outstanding student; his efforts are appreciated here at Canyon View!