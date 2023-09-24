Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Lillian Allen

Lillian Allen is being celebrated for her outstanding dedication to her learning and our school goals. She went above and beyond to demonstrate her reading skills and proved she definitely has what it takes! This future author consistently writes THE BEST Bell Work and set a goal for herself to write a book in the next five years. Based on her current work ethic she will soon be able to cross that goal off her to-do list, just make sure to dedicate it to your fabulous CV teachers! Lillian has a great outlook on life and strives to live by the quote, “Why not?”. She believes in doing what you want and what makes you happy, which is why she has a bucket list and is already making her way through it. Lillian, congratulations on all your accomplishments and welcome to the CV Scholar club!

Nitara Ewell

Nitara Ewell is being recognized this week because of the hard work she has shown this school year. This lady is gaining wisdom in her old age by realizing that school actually isn’t that horrible. She has shown that by setting some fantastic academic goals, making awesome gains in reading and giving her very best in all she does. Nitara has a bubbly personality and takes on challenges with a smile on her face whether she’s cheering on the sideline or tackling a project in the classroom. She is quite the story-teller and we are all excited to see her rock the part of Dory in our school’s portrayal of Finding Nemo. She knows what she wants and isn’t afraid to stand up for what she believes. This determination will help pave her way for success! So proud of her!

Maycin Sitterud

Maycin Sitterud is being celebrated this week at CVMS for her dedication and work ethic. She is contributing to our school’s goals by consistently performing above grade level in math, reading, and writing. To top it off, she has already developed many essential life skills ensuring her ability to be a great employee! She is kind and helpful to her classmates and is always respectful to everyone. Not only does Maycin work extremely hard in school, she plays just as hard. She believes traveling is worth everything and has some amazing stories from her travels. Somehow between school and traveling, she finds time to be a leader and succeed on both the volleyball and basketball courts. It is clear that Maycin is fantastic at setting goals and doing all that she can to reach them, keep up the hard work!