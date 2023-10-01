Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Gatlin Guymon

Gatlin Guymon is being recognized as student of the week because of his dedication to his learning. He is a voracious reader and it’s a sure bet he has at least one, if not two, books in his backpack. When he’s not reading, Gatlin enjoys working on any kind of machine with an engine, whether it’s fixing his lawn mower for the upcoming race, a truck, or a motor for a fishing boat. He gets excited for any opportunity to head to Lake Powell and throw a hook in the water. Gatlin is helpful and willing to do whatever is asked without complaining. He puts his best foot forward in everything he does and it’s awesome to see all his accomplishments, especially his CO2 tractor! CVMS is proud of you, congratulations Gatlin!

Nicole Guymon

Nicole Guymon is being recognized as student of the week for her positive attitude and fantastic work she produces. She is super sweet and such an awesome friend to everyone. She takes pride in her learning by always being on task and turning assignments in on time. She is the best cheerleader and is always making everyone feel special. Her bubbly personality is contagious and helps everyone improve their mood! Nicole is on her way to be the next Julia Child with her passion for throwing ingredients together to produce a tasty dish. She adds her own flair in the kitchen by blasting T-Swift and dancing from corner to corner. She looks up to her two big brothers, not only in height but for the great examples they are her. Congratulations Nicole, you make our school a fun place to be!