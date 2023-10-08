Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Abigail O’Neil

Abi O’Neil, also known as Abigail by her most favorite teacher of all time, is being honored for her many talents both in and out of the classroom. She sets personal and academic goals and does all she can to achieve them. She consistently excels in school and works hard to maintain top-notch grades. Abi is a good friend to everyone she meets and is always helpful, kind, and respectful to adults and peers alike. She meets and surpasses our school goals in reading, writing, and math and she has mastered many essential skills needed to be successful in life. Already a small business owner, Abi is a great example of working for the things you want by using her talent of sewing to earn money. She’s always up for a good time whether it’s belting Taylor Swift on the karaoke machine, pirouetting on pointe, or painting fancy designs on nails. Congrats Abigail, CVMS can’t wait to see your next achievements!

Ryan Davies

Ryan Davies is being celebrated for his dedication to his learning and our school goals. He’s got a good head on his shoulders and proves it daily by consistently staying on top of his grades. He has set the academic bar high for himself and there’s no doubt that he will reach it, even soar above it. He’s known around these parts for putting in the work from the get go, along with a smile on his face! Not only is Ryan hard working but he is hilarious and has a contagious laugh. He always has the best stories from his weekend adventures with his buddies, it’s definitely a fantastic way to start the week in the classroom! Even though he’s never shied from telling stories, he has yet to spill the beans about his piano-playing skills (til now!). Pretty sure there’s no excuse for Ryan not participating in the upcoming school talent show! Thanks, Ryan, for helping make CVMS an enjoyable place to learn!