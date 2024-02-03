Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Zephani Rhodes

Zephani Rhodes has been nominated for student of the week for his substantial growth and progress towards his personal and school goals at Canyon View Middle School. He has focused on his progress this year and his commitment to learning and grades is phenomenal. Although CV already knew that Zephani is a good kid, he was inspired this summer and he truly believes it himself! He willingly assists his teachers and peers and continues to be a helpful and hardworking student. Zephani has a huge heart and is always concerned for others and willing to help however he can. He’s a great help to his mom at home and ensures he does what he can to help. In his free time he enjoys building projects and has an eye for classic vehicles. Congratulations Zephani, CVMS has enjoyed your fun personality at school!

Gradyn Bingham

Gradyn Bingham has been nominated for student of the week for his focus and determination to achieve our school goals. He is currently keeping his sights on tackling the STAR test and we are confident he will conquer his goal! Gradyn adds a fun personality in class and thrives on the relationships and comradery he has built with his classmates. Outside of school, he enjoys the small town life and everything it has to offer. He has a creative mind and enjoys bringing his ideas to life with supplies and power tools. Family is a priority to Gradyn and takes the role of big brother seriously. While he will protect his brother and sister whenever necessary, he is also quick to tease to lighten things up. Congratulations Gradyn, your fun personality has made CVMS an enjoyable place to learn!