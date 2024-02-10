Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Shalice Fuentes

Shalice Fuentes is being celebrated as student of the week for her focus on learning and our school goals. She recently has stepped up her game in the classroom and has noticed the benefit of hard work, she’s a rockstar! While she won’t jump at the opportunity to present her work in class, her work ethic and determination to meet her goals of getting good grades is definitely paying off. Shalice is so funny and has a talent for making people smile and laugh. It’s no surprise that lunch is her favorite part of school, social time with her besties is what brings her job and keeps her motivated throughout the day. She knows what she wants and is willing to stand up for herself when needed. Congratulations Shalice, your fun personality warms the halls here at Canyon View!

Kaybree Jensen

Kaybree Jensen is being celebrated as student of the week for her intrinsic motivation and consistent performance in the classroom. She makes it a focus everyday to know what she needs to do and has the ability to get it done without prompting. This girl is a go-getter and enjoys staying busy whether it’s fixing fences or branding cows on the farm with her dad, volunteering her mom to drive her all over the state for three different sports, supporting her favorite football team at Rice-Eccles Stadium, or spending much needed time with friends and family. The amazing part is that Kaybree is able to do everything with a positive attitude and smile on her face! Kaybree has loved her time at Canyon View and recognizes how kind and caring everyone is. CVMS is proud to recognize her for contribution to our wonderful school. Terrance Eden Terrance Eden is being celebrated as student of the week for his dedication to his learning and love for math! He has prioritized his Alek pie progress and is close to completing 8th grade content. Both Terrance and Canyon View look forward to adding his name to our Scholar plaque when he reaches that goal! He is an amazing kid and is truly kind and respectful to everyone. His mind is constantly working and thinking of fantastic ideas for projects or how to complete a task. Terrance enjoys participating in cross country and working towards a goal of running as fast as Sonic. Another hobby of his is reading, coloring or creating new things, building amazing creations with Legos, and playing video games to relax. He strives to achieve a goal of working in the art field and Canyon View Middle School is positive he will reach that finish line. Congratulations Terrance, you are an amazing kid!