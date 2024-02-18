Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Joey Bouldin

Joey Bouldin is being celebrated for student of the week for his desire and commitment to set high standards for himself. Although he claims he doesn’t like school, he continually meets school and personal goals in all areas and he strives to challenge himself to show constant progress and growth. He only needs to be asked one time to do something and takes pride in everything he does. Joey believes that sports are the best thing about Canyon View and has enjoyed being a part of our football and wrestling teams. He is responsible, kind and respectful in all that he does. Family is the most important thing in the world and he values the time he gets to spend with them whether it’s camping, fishing or hunting. Legend has it the Bouldin family has quite the story about the time they were stampeded by a herd of elk. Congratulations Joey, Canyon View looks forward to seeing all you accomplish in the near future!

Hadley Grimm

Hadley Grimm is being celebrated for student of the week for her ability to set challenging goals and stick with it until they are accomplished. She ensures she stays on top of her grades and doesn’t complain anytime she is asked to lend a helping hand. She is able to manage her time well between school work and sports, she even finds time to hang with friends! Hadley is very athletic and excels at 3 different sports, we also can’t forget about track season at our school! She is a star basketball player, a beast in the middle on the volleyball court and a great catcher in softball. She’s a thrill seeker and can be found bouncing from roller coaster to roller coaster at Lagoon. She thinks her friends are the funniest people around but if you ask them they will say she is the one with all the jokes! Congratulations Hadley, you are to succeed at everything you do!