Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Lane Marshall

When Lane isn’t working hard in his favorite class Exploring Technology, he can be found riding dirt bikes or watching Grown Ups. He recognizes that hard work will help him be successful this school year and has definitely shown that so far. Rather than sit down with a good book, he prefers to sit down with a nice steak or make a stop at his favorite mexican restaurant.

Lane has focused on getting work done in class. He’s usually the first to class and eager to help out anyway he can. He’s excited for wrestling to start so he can continue his hard work outside the classroom.

Liam Sterling

While Liam’s favorite color is red, he still enjoys the golden arches of McDonald’s. In his free time he likes to cruise the aisles at Cabelas or watch any of the Avenger movies. He values hard work with or without reward but has his sight set on Top Cat at Canyon View. Liam enjoys being active whether it be in P.E., football or playing with his dog Newt.

Liam has worked hard to set goals to improve this year. He is responsible and focused on keeping up with his grades. He loves being a part of the football team and cheers for everyone.