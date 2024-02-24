Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Kaydence Cirbo-Miller

Kaydence Cirbo-Miller is being honored for student of the week for her all-star performance towards out school goals! She is seriously the best and has been killing it when it comes to her grades, STAR test and ALEKS. She values her learning and isn’t afraid to ask for help or clarification in the classroom. A fantastic attribute that Kaydence embodies is kindness. She demonstrates it daily and strives to surround herself with others who share the same qualities. She is a sweet, thoughtful friend and would rather put others’ needs before hers. Kaydence isn’t afraid of work and takes pride in putting her best foot forward. She has a goal of owning her own coffee shop and based on her current work ethic, there’s no doubt she will make that a reality. Congratulations Kaydence, Canyon View has enjoyed having your sweet personality in our halls!

Payslee Coyne

Payslee Coyne is being honored for student of the week for putting her very best effort into her goals and school work. is such a sweetheart. She has made excellent growth in STAR this year and is committed to making top cat this quarter. She knows what has to be done and is willing to put her head down and do what is necessary to accomplish the task, even if it means staying after school to get her ALEKS all caught up. She is a rock star! Payslee isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty, or continue her learning over the summer about cattle and farming. The only thing she asks for is to have her most favorite dog, Clancy, by her side. Congratulations Payslee, CVMS is honored to teach you, just don’t forget what happens when you slide down the dungeon handrail!