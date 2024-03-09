Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Colby McArthur

Colby McArthur has been nominated for student of the week for his determination to achieve our 3rd Quarter school goals. He set academic goals at the beginning of January and kept his eye on the prize since then and was able to qualify for Top Cat with no problem. He is one of the nicest kids at CV and is always more than willing to help anyone when needed, which is why his ideal career of a firefighter would be perfect for him! Colby is dedicated to his family and close friends and isn’t afraid to defend them if needed. He enjoys spending time with both and although he says he couldn’t live without his phone or electronics, family and friends both make the top of the list. Congratulations Colby, Canyon View Middle School appreciates your hard work and the kindness you show daily!

Kai Whitesel

Kai Whitesel has been nominated for student of the week for the hard work he puts forth in class, in addition to his fun-loving personality. His hard work comes in many forms from making progress on his Alek’s pie to creating slideshows that include photos of people who are “drippin”! He has always been an active kid and enjoys playing any sport. Whether he’s scoring goals on the pitch, cruising for a lay-up or chilling on the couch playing Madden, there’s no doubt that trash-talking is included as well. When he’s not dominating his opponents, Kai enjoys listening to Eminem, Pop Smoke , Kanye West and other rappers. If he has any spare time left in his day he can be found lifting weights with his dad, pestering his younger brother or planning out components to build his own computer. Congratulations Kai, Canyon View Middle School has enjoyed your many talents over the past three years!

Cody Jewkes

Cody Jewkes has been nominated for student of the week for his MASSIVE gains in reading this quarter. He is one smart cookie and has an unlimited wealth of knowledge, he even claims he’s the wisest in his family. History is his favored subject and is able to go into specific detail about events, even more than most tour guides! Cody’s determination and dedication rolls over into the athletic world as well. He has enjoyed playing football and wrestling while attending CV and his most recent success was Region Champion for his weight class in wrestling. Another awesome characteristic of Cody is hard work. He enjoys working on the farm, building his family’s house, and participating in the occasional boxing match with his buddies. He has a goal to be rich and plans on buying a bugatti as soon as he can. Keep up the hard work Cody, CV has no doubt you’ll reach your goals!