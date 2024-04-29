Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Ryker Henderson

Ryker Henderson has been nominated for student of the week for his hard work and desire to do well in school. He’s the type who’s always ready to roll up his sleeves and give anything a shot, whether it’s tackling a tough assignment or lending a hand to a friend in need. He’s that guy with the megawatt smile and a heart of gold. Ryker’s not just about hitting the books, he’s like a ninja with that controller, taking down opponents left and right on Fortnite. And don’t even get him started on V-Bucks – he’s got a knack for racking those up like nobody’s business. But you know what really makes Ryker stand out? It’s how he treats people. He’s always got a kind word and a smile ready to go, making everyone feel like they belong. Congratulations Ryker, Canyon View Middle School is a friendlier place because of you!

Mikyla Truman

Mikyla Truman has been nominated for student of the week for always putting her heart into everything she does at school. Whether she’s in the classroom or on the court, she gives it her all, aiming to be better each day. This girl’s got skills, from nailing three-pointers in basketball to striking out batters and acing serves in volleyball. And you know what? She’s determined to sink a half-court shot in basketball soon, and you can bet she’ll make it happen! Family means the world to Mikyla, and she loves spending time with them, whether they’re hiking in the mountains, cheering at her games, or just chilling out together on the couch for movie nights. Plus, Mikyla’s not just a star athlete—she’s also a fantastic friend, always there when you need her. Congratulations Mikyla, your drive to get better every day is what’s going to take you places!