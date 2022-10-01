Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Ella Villa

While Ella can’t quite decide on her favorite color, she knows for sure that her favorite class is math. She enjoys reading and math and easily demonstrates her learning in class with amazing insights and progress. She’s been known to watch both the movie and tv show Scream. As the middle child of 6 siblings, Ella’s love of Scream has helped her learn survival skills. Her quiet stealth-like personality will help her sneak up on her opponents while running, to obtain her goal of running a faster mile.

Ella is soft spoken and quiet but not afraid to stand up for her learning. She works hard in her learning and takes all academic challenges with grace and dedication. We can’t wait to see what she achieves.

Noah Taylor

Noah’s quick witted personality helps create a fun, energetic classroom environment, but knows when to reign it in so his teachers are able to teach. He may or may not be found listening to Gorrilaz and eating a sandwich while shopping at Trader Joe’s, but you can bet that Harry Potter is his favorite book series. He enjoys STEM class at school even though it takes time away from watching Scott Pilgrim vs.the World or Avatar the Last Airbender.

Noah is a fantastic student who recognizes other students’ needs. He works hard in class and his quick-witted personality helps create an engaging and enthusiastic classroom. CVMS wouldn’t be the same without him.