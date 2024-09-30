Canyon View Middle School “Students of the Week”

Lily Bailey has been nominated for Student of the Week for her dedication to her education. She is always respectful and remains on task, ensuring that she fully understands what is being taught in class. Teachers can consistently count on Lily to be prepared and thoughtful when answering questions, showcasing her commitment to her learning. She strives for academic excellence and works hard to meet her school goals. Outside of her studies, Lily has a love for her pet cats, enjoys engaging in art, stays up late, and has a sweet tooth for candy. Congratulations, Lily Bailey! Your respectful attitude and dedication make you stand out from the crowd! Keep up the great work!

Kaybry Potter is being recognized for Student of the Week for her remarkable attributes that truly set her apart. She is highly motivated and has demonstrated significant growth towards our school goals this year. With a strong desire to be successful, Kaybry works hard in her studies, actively engaging with her coursework. She says that last summer she truly learned that she “can do hard things.” Her resilience is shining through at school this year! Additionally, Kaybry has a great sense of humor, bringing joy and laughter to her family and her peers. Her intelligence is evident in her academic pursuits, and outside of school, she loves her pets, enjoys staying up late, and has a passion for art that allows her to express her creativity. Congratulations, Kaybry Potter! Your hard work and positive attitude make you a fantastic role model for your peers. Keep shining!

Holden Allred has been nominated for Student of the Week because his dedication to learning and his positive attitude are truly inspiring. Holden consistently goes above and beyond, always eager to do his best in class. He sets high standards for himself and strives to achieve his goals, both academically and personally. Beyond his academic achievements, Holden is a kind, respectful, and thoughtful young man who brings joy to our school community. Holden loves playing soccer and running cross country and track. He also has a deep love for animals and enjoys spending time with his many pets. His positive spirit and willingness to help others make him a wonderful student and friend at Canyon View! Congratulations, Holden! We are so proud of you!