Canyon View Middle School “Students of the Week”

Canyon View Middle School is excited to celebrate Bristol Ward this week as one of our Students of the Week! Bristol has amazing grit and perseverance and puts her whole heart into being successful at school. She gets anxious when her grades drop in even the slightest little bit, but she faces it head on every time. She is willing to accept challenges from teachers to raise the bar and give her all to her education. Every day, Bristol comes to class with a smile on her face, ready to problem solve and think critically. She is a great friend to others, is always kind, and stands up for what’s right. She is patient and persistent, and she strives to meet both her school and personal goals. Bristol loves softball and cheer, and her hard work and positive attitude are looked up to by others. Congratulations, Bristol! Keep up the amazing effort!

Canyon View Middle School is thrilled to recognize Rylee Black as one of this week’s Students of the Week. Rylee meets each day with excitement and enthusiasm, and she has already achieved her top cat growth goal for the first quarter in reading and math! She isn’t afraid to join in class discussions, seeking to understand the material and always standing up for her own learning. Rylee is a great friend who stays true to herself, and as she learns and grows, she never settles – instead, she pushes forward to see what’s next. Rylee’s growth mindset will undoubtedly take her wherever she chooses to go. In addition to her academic drive, Rylee takes the time to understand others, offering them patience and kindness. She looks for students who may need a pick-me-up, a small note of gratitude, or a thoughtful gesture, without any expectation of receiving something in return. Rylee’s positive attitude, determination, and compassion make her a true role model at Canyon View Middle School.