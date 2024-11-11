Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

We are excited to recognize Bernice Eggleston as one of our Students of the Week!. She truly excels in math and reading; she consistently meets school goals while setting high expectations for herself. She showcases a remarkable blend of quiet kindness and a spirited personality. While she may be reserved in the classroom, she lights up with laughter when sharing funny moments with friends, often inspired by short clips or her favorite anime. Always willing to lend a helping hand, she encourages her peers to put in the effort needed to succeed. An independent worker, she also thrives in small groups with the right dynamics. Aspiring to become a veterinarian, she balances her academic pursuits with a love for cheering on Canyon View sports. At school, she may seem quiet, but at home, her vibrant, loud, sassy personality shines through, often fueled by her status as a night owl. We are proud to celebrate her achievements and contributions to our school community!

We are thrilled to recognize another Student of the Week at Canyon View! Landon Lester is a remarkable student who consistently meets school goals in both reading and math, demonstrating a strong commitment to his academic success. He sets high expectations for himself and inspires his classmates to do the same. Landon is known for his kindness and respect towards both peers and teachers, and he creates a positive and supportive atmosphere in the classroom. He is grateful for his family and at home he is perceived as funny and sometimes a bit lazy. An avid video game enthusiast, he could chat endlessly about his favorite games. Looking to the future, Landon aspires to become an orthodontist, showcasing his ambition and determination. Additionally, he is a talented athlete, enjoying both football and basketball. Congratulations on a well-deserved recognition!

We are excited to celebrate another incredible Student of the Week at Canyon View! Trey stands out not just for his academic achievements in reading and math, but also for the positive energy he brings to our school community. Trey is a true sports enthusiast, and his passion shines through when he talks about his favorite games. He often shares his love of sports with everyone around him, and it’s clear that his amazing talent on the field reflects his hard work and dedication. At home, Trey admires his older brother, Easton, and aspires to follow in his wise footsteps. Looking ahead, Trey dreams of playing in the MLB, and with his dedication, we believe he can achieve it! He cherishes the summer months, although he jokingly wishes they could last a bit longer. One of his sports goals is to dunk a basketball, and we can’t wait to see him reach that milestone! Canyon View is truly fortunate to have such a remarkable student like Trey. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition! Keep shining, Trey!