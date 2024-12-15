Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Mason Sebring is an exceptional student who truly embodies the spirit of our school community. His dedication to both his academic and personal goals is impressive, and he consistently excels in his studies, particularly in math. Mason is known for being kind and helpful to his peers; he will adapt and work with anyone on anything, demonstrating his collaborative nature. He has a great sense of humor, and while he is confident in his work, he is also not afraid to figure out where he went wrong. He looks up to his dad and aspires to be a mechanic, showcasing his strong work ethic and determination. When he isn’t enjoying classics like Waterboy or jamming out to “Hooked on a Feeling,” Mason loves drifting his side-by-side, showcasing his adventurous spirit. This year, he is geared up and ready to represent the Cougars on the basketball court, bringing his passion and teamwork to the game. Mason lives by his favorite quote from Kobe Bryant: “You are only a loser if you let everyone else win,” which reflects his competitive spirit and drive. Congratulations, Mason, on being our Student of the Week!

Colton North is one of our outstanding Students of the Week! He consistently excels at meeting both his school and personal goals, demonstrating a strong commitment to active learning in the classroom. Colton exhibits a remarkable desire to achieve excellence, always striving to improve himself and his work. He is not only a dedicated student but also a helpful friend to his classmates, setting a great example for his peers. As a talented athlete, Colton has a passion for football, often engaging in conversations about the sport and showcasing his enthusiasm. His proudest moment at Canyon View was helping his team secure the Football Championship, a testament to his hard work and teamwork. Congratulations, Colton, on this well-deserved recognition!

Brooks Bingham is another one of our amazing Students of the Week! He consistently goes above and beyond in everything he does, setting goals and diligently working hard to achieve them. Brooks embodies selflessness and humility, displaying these qualities every day in the classroom. As an honorary student, he is always one of the first to raise his hand to help his classmates, setting a wonderful example for others. With aspirations of becoming a Chemist, we have no doubt that his dedication and hard work will help him reach that goal. Although Brooks can be a bit quiet, those who know him are familiar with his mischievous side that loves to make people laugh. He enjoys PE and activities that keep him moving, and he is an exceptional soccer player, contributing to his team’s success by helping them earn several 1st and 2nd place medals. Congratulations, Brooks, on this well-deserved recognition!