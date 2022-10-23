Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Jada Nielson

Jada is being recognized this week because she is a self-starter in the classroom and for her laser-like focus in all she does. She always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face whether she’s in the classroom, on the softball field, or cheering-on her fellow classmates. She embraces her role as a student and works hard to achieve the goals she has set for herself.

Jada knows what she wants, whether it be her favorite Thai food selection or favorite color, specifically “sunset orange” Her musical taste is a touch more eclectic, where she appreciates music from all genres. In her time away from her highly involved schedule as a student of CVMS, she may be found riding dirt bikes, or cruising one or both of her pets around in the side by side.

Haylen Willis

Haylen is being recognized for his perseverance as he learned to manage all his responsibilities running cross country while also keeping up on his grades. Haylen tries hard in all he does and is always looking for ways to improve. His hard work has already paid off by increasing his reading level a full grade since the beginning of school.

Did you know (DYK) that Haylen likes sharks, and has a wealth of knowledge about them? In case you have any shark questions, he can likely help. Haylen is a fan of anything “Jurassic World,” participates in cross-country, swims, and enjoys music by George Strait. In the unlikely event that he was ever being chased down by sharks, or anything jurassic, he could use his skills in the water or just listen to the words of his favorite singer George Strait and “Run”!

Congratulations to Jada and Haylen, keep up the great work!