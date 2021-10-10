MenuMenu

  3. Canyon View Middle School’s Student of the Week | Carlie Ann Hurst

Carlie-Hurst.png

Student’s Name:  Carlie Ann Hurst

Mother’s Name: Tara Hurst

Father’s Name:  Frank Hurst 

Hometown: Cleveland

School Activities: Cross country, volleyball, basketball, track

Leadership Position: Team Captain 

Academic Interests: Math, P.E., FACS and shop

Hobbies/Interest Out of School: Farming, riding horses, hanging with friends and cousins, playing games with my family, playing and watching all sports

Future Plans: To graduate high school and go to college to be a dental hygientist and have a family. 

Other: Carlie and her twin Addie love to spend time together and are best friends. 
