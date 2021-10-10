Canyon View Middle School’s Student of the Week | Carlie Ann Hurst

Student’s Name: Carlie Ann Hurst
Mother’s Name: Tara Hurst
Father’s Name: Frank Hurst
Hometown: Cleveland
School Activities: Cross country, volleyball, basketball, track
Leadership Position: Team Captain
Academic Interests: Math, P.E., FACS and shop
Hobbies/Interest Out of School: Farming, riding horses, hanging with friends and cousins, playing games with my family, playing and watching all sports
Future Plans: To graduate high school and go to college to be a dental hygientist and have a family.
Other: Carlie and her twin Addie love to spend time together and are best friends.