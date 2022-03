Student’s Name: Traxton Conover

Mother’s Name: Tiffany (Brent) Cowley

Father’s Name: Garret (Stacey) Conover

Hometown: Huntington

School Activities: Football, Golf and Track

Academic Interests: Math and Science

Hobbies/Interest Out of School: Gaming, hanging out with friends, fishing, hunting and being in the outdoors

Future Plans: To be alive and go to college