Canyon View Middle School (CVMS) and San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) came together on Friday, May 13 to go head to head in a geography bee.

There were 17 students that competed in the bee until only three were left standing. This included Haylen Willis (CVMS) in third, Morgan Mills (SRMS) in second and Cody Jewkes (SRMS) as the champion in first place.

“It was a lot of fun and we hope to do it again next year,” said Katey Howes.