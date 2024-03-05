Canyon View Wins Girls and Boys CVAA Championship

The Canyon View Middle School boys’ basketball team has been undefeated, going an impressive three seasons without losing a game. They recently won the CVAA Championship, held at USUE, where they all received a part of the net and the title of champion.

“This is a group of great young men that was a lot of fun to be around and that worked really hard to accomplish what they did. Should be fun to see what they can do in the future.” Said Cougars Head Coach, Mike Justice.

On the other side, the girls also had a fantastic season going 14-1 during that time. When asked about some of the big games they played in this season, Head Coach Eric Hansen said “We played some really good teams in preseason, including Roosevelt and Vernal. We beat them and the girls did amazing. The biggest game of the season was the Championship game against Mont Harmon.”

He continued, “Every girl did amazing and all of them stepped up to the challenge. We were down by three, when Macyn Sitterud was fouled on a three-point attempt. She hit all three free throws to send it to overtime. Our girls stepped up and pulled out the victory!”

The future looks bright for the Emery County basketball teams for seasons to come, as they look to continue their winning ways as some of the athletes move on to high school competition.