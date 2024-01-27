Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

James Nielsen

James Neilsen is being recognized as student of the week at Canyon View Middle School for his hard work and determination to put his best foot forward every day! He has a goal to focus on his learning this year and his teachers have noticed his participation and hard work in the classroom. He is a kind kid and has a caring heart towards all. Family is a focus of his and takes pride in being a great big brother. His siblings are lucky to have James look out for them! In addition to his siblings, he’s grateful for his dad and grandpa and all the life lessons they teach him. Keep your focus on your learning, James, you are doing amazing things here at CVMS!

Azure Eden

Azure Eden is being recognized as student of the week at Canyon View Middle School for going above and beyond to obtain the highest score on our reading test! She set a goal for herself at the beginning of the school year to receive an academic award and she now can check that goal off her list! She kept that goal in her sight all year and was recently awarded our Scholar Award for earning an outstanding score on her reading test. Azure takes pride in being a book geek and always schedules time to read everyday. She is a fantastic example of the benefits of creating good habits! Family is a top priority for her and believes her twin brother Terrance is the wisest of them all. Congratulations Azure, keep up the good work, your possibilities are endless!

Bentley Cowley

Bentley Cowley is being recognized as student of the week at Canyon View Middle School for consistently demonstrating Cougar Pride each and every day! She is such a sweet girl and is always happy with a smile on her face. She lights up the room when she walks in and always maintains a “go with the flow” attitude. Bentley recognizes that kindness is the key to being a great friend. She is an awesome example of this and is kind to everyone around her. On top of that, she is always a great cheerleader for everyone. There is no shortage of fun and laughs when Bentley is around, she truly is the life of the party. CVMS has been a happier place with Bentley in our halls, we appreciate you!