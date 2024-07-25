Car Show Returning to Emery County Fair

It’s not really a rural celebration if classic rides aren’t featured in a car show. The Emery County Fair has no plans to break that tradition, and will be bringing back their annual car show for the 2024 festivities.

This year, the car show will be featured on Emery County Travel Bureau’s Fully Charged Day at the Fair, Saturday, July 27. Classic cars will be featured from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

Those that wish to gander at the beautifully-built models can visit the parking lot between the baseball fields and the arena in Castle Dale.