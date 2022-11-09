Carbon Adult Education Hosts Opening Social

Carbon School District Press Release

On Oct. 17, Carbon Adult Education held its opening social. Karen Bedont and her team provided a soda bar and popcorn for adult education students and their families as well as individuals interested in the program.

The Carbon Adult Education (CAE) program offers students an opportunity to earn their high school diploma, learn basic skills and prepare for the GED. In their educational setting, students are able to work online, have in-class instruction, or receive packets to earn credit and increase skills. CAE offers a variety of teaching methods in order to meet the needs of a variety of students.

If you have any questions, please contact the CAE office at (435) 613-3136 or email them at bedontk@carbonschools.org, higgsa@carbonschools.org or halesma@carbonschools.org