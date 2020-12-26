Carbon and Emery Both Affected by Realignment

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Utah High School Activities Association has announced the new classifications and regions for the next two years, 2021-2023. As was suggested in the first consideration, Emery football will be making a move to 2A. The state has brought back 1A football, moving nine schools that are currently in 3A to 2A in football.

There will be just two regions in both 2A and 3A football (North and South). The Spartans will be part of the 2A North Region along with American Leadership Academy, Judge Memorial, Providence Hall, South Summit and Summit Academy. Grand, San Juan and South Sevier will be in the 2A South Region with Beaver, Delta and Millard.

Carbon will be part of the 3A South Region with Canyon View, Juab, Manti, North Sanpete and Richfield. The 3A North Region will consists of Ben Lomond, Grantsville, Juan Diego, Morgan, Ogden and Union.

There are also some significant changes to the realignment in all the remaining sports. While both Carbon and Emery will remain in Region 12, the region will look different. Both San Juan and South Sevier have moved to 2A in all sports, leaving Region 12 to be comprised of Canyon View, Carbon, Emery, Grand County and Richfield. Other new schools in the classification include Ben Lomond, Juan Diego, Layton Christian Academy, Ogden and REAL Salt Lake Academy. There will also be four regions in 3A, as opposed to three these past two years.

Green River and Pinnacle will experience a few changes, but the effect should be minimal. They will have the same region opponents with the addition of Lake Powell, and their region number has changed from 19 to 23.