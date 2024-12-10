Carbon and Emery Compete at Panguitch Tournament

The Spartans and Dinos wrestling teams traveled to Panguitch over the weekend for the Panguitch Invitational. Thirty teams were in attendance at the Triple C Arena for the two-day event. Emery would finish in fifth place overall in the team scores and Carbon followed in the seventh spot.

Beginning in the 106-weight class, Carbon’s Jantz Greenhalgh won eight straight, including the final win for the gold against Panguitch’s Mitch Dodds, where he secured the win by fall in the second round.

His teammate competing in the same weight class was Ashdyn Densley. Densley won eight as well, with his only loss coming from Greenhalgh. Densley won his third place match against San Juan’s Liam Lacy, where he pinned him early in the first round.

Moving to the 113 class, Emery’s Ty Christiansen had a solid weekend on the mat, winning eight matches. In the third place matchup against Carbon’s Kaden Smith, Christiansen won via decision in a tough battle, 6-2. Smith went 6-2 in the tournament, only falling to Christiansen in two matches.

In the 120 class, Emery’s Trent Gilbert won his first five matches, then falling in his next two, earning him a spot in the seventh place match against Kanab’s Lucas Downard. Gilbert would get the win by fall, early in the second round.

His teammate Ryder Rollins competed in the same class, winning five of his matches. He would meet Carbon’s Gage Lefler in the ninth place match. Lefler had five wins under his belt as well and battled Rollins, where he secured the win by tech fall.

Dixon Peacock had a solid showing for the Spartans in the 126 class, going undefeated with seven straight wins. He met his opponent for the championship match against Milford’s Boston Thompson. Peacock was unable to secure the win, falling in the third round as he still earned a respectful silver.

Moving to the 132 class, where Emery’s Damon Farley won his first four matches, but fell in the next three. Giving him the chance for seventh place. He faced Page’s Connor Peterson, where he would get the win due to medical forfeit.

Corbin Jenson won six matches in the 138 class, earning him a spot in the third place match against Crimson Cliff’s Kooper Keenan. Jensen had a hard-fought match, going all three rounds, ending in a 3-0 decision for Keenan. Jensen earned the fourth place podium.

Moving to the 175 class, Hazen Meccariello won his first six matches by fall, falling in the semifinals. He was set to face Hagan Olsen of North Sevier for the fifth place podium. Meccariello would secure the victory, winning by fall in the first round.

Carbon’s Gavin Fausett battled in the same weight class, going 5-2, where he matched up against Pahranagat Valley’s Brock Lasike. Fausett would earn the win in the first round, via pin.

In the 190 class, Devon Byars went 5-4 for the Emery team, falling in the fifth place match against White Pine’s Jacob Hall, as Byars earned a sixth place finish. In the 285 class, Emery’s Joshua Howard went 6-3 in the tournament. He met Page’s Reegan Talker in the fifth place matchup, where he was victorious defeating his opponent by fall, early in the first round.

In the girls’ event for Emery, Shalice Fuentes placed seventh in her class. She defeated Clara Taylor from Dixie by fall, securing the win and earning six points for her team.

Next up for the wrestling teams on Dec. 11, Carbon will travel to face Cedar Valley and Emery will hit the road for a dual against Manti. Following will be the Dave Smith Memorial tournament held at Carbon High School on Dec. 13-14, where both teams are set to compete against a number of schools around the state.