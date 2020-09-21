Carbon and Emery Compete at UIAAA Invitational

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Over 25 schools took part in the UIAAA Invitational on Friday.

Avalon Mecham of American Fork led the way for the girls with a 17:55 first-place finish. The top mark for the area came from Lady Spartan Adaley Lester in 97th place with a 21:14 time. Carbon’s Ambree Jones guided the Lady Dinos just behind Lester in 98th place with a time of 21:15. Fellow Dinos Sophia Taylor came in 107th, Erin Stromness finished in 120th, Lillian Seeley came in 138th and Gracie Tatton finished in 159th. Carbon took 22nd place with a team score of 608.

Rounding off Emery’s top five runners were Kallee Cook in 134th, Daicee Ungerman in 168th, Bethany Justice in 173rd and Kadrianne Bird in 174th. American Fork (63) took first, Springville (65) took second and Timpview (127) took third. The Spartans finished in 25th place with a 721 team score.

In the boys’ race, Dalton Mortensen (Bountiful) finished in first with a 15:01 time. Bryar Meccariello (Emery) took 24th with a 16:07 time. Teammates Jess Christiansen ended in 37th, Merritt Meccariello ended in 100th, Zach Wolford ended in 130th and Beau Cook ended in 156th. For the Dinos, Kobe Cruz led the way in 66th followed by Easton Humes (71st), Nathan Engar (138th), Boyd Bradford (188th) and Nathan Hobbs (189th).

Again it was American Fork in first place with 41 points. Orem took second with 45 points and Cedar took third with 163 points. The Spartans finished in 14th place with 428 points while the Dinos took 24th with 629 points. Union was the only 3A team to have a better finish than Emery, which it did in 13th place with 426 points.

Up next, Emery will host Carbon and Pinnacle on Sept. 30.