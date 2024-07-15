Carbon and Emery Compete at Wave Pool

The Castle Valley Barracudas played host to the San Rafael Stingrays on Tuesday for their second meeting in three weeks. With the events staring off in the 10&U Mixed 100 Yard Medley Relay, the team of Jaycee Frandsen, Eliza Irvine, Luke Grant and Bringham Bradford received the win with a time of 1:30.84. In the 11-12 200 Mixed Medley Relay, Genevieve Halk, Carson Bower, Susannah Irvine and Maeve Bradford placed first in their group with a time of 2:41.29. Finishing the Mixed Relays, in the 13-18 200 Yard Medley Relay, Mason Engar, Cohen Sullivan, Logan Kranendonk and Asher Thayne brought home the gold with a time of 2:19.86.

Going into the individual events, Lydia Irvine finished with a time of 27.37, placing first in the Girls 8&U 25 Free. On the boy’s side, Will Christiansen placed first with a time of 26.04, followed by Amin Halk with a time of 28.97. In the nine to 10 group, in the girl’s 50 Free, Elize Irvine claimed the top spot with a time of 38.81, followed by Jaycee Frandsen and Corrine Thayne. For the boys, Bringham Bradford placed first with a time of 41.14, followed closely by Porter Hanson (41.49) and Luke Grant (44.06).

In the 11-12 group, in the 50 Free, Maeve Bradford won the gold with a time of 33.34, followed by Susannah Irvine (37.47) and Genevieve Halk (37.65). On the boy’s side, Carson Bower claimed the top spot with a time of 31.11, followed by Gavin Willcox (35.55) and Collin Dimick (37.91). Continuing in the 13-14 group, Hallie Frandsen placed first overall for the girls with a time of 30.91, followed by Lilian White (32.55), Brylie Horsley (33.64) and Kate Bell (33.91). Devin Thomas would place first overall on the boy’s side with a time of 35.87, followed by Ansley Harding (36.63) and Spencer Hawley (37.27). Wrapping up the 50 free in the 15-18 groups, Alyssa Chamberlain placed first for the girls with a time of 27.79, followed by Maya Bower (30.10) and Ada Bradford (30.15). For the boys, Mason Engar was in the top spot with a time of 24.54, followed by Jamison Christiansen (25.58) and Logan Kranendonk (26.59).

Heading into the Backstroke portions, starting in the 8&U group, Lydia Irvine finished first with a time of 30.80. In the nine to 10 group, for the girls, Eliza Irvine claimed number one with a time of 45.71, followed by Jaycee Frandsen (48.52) and Corrine Thayne (1:00.72). Luke Grant claimed the top spot for the boys with a time of 49.12, followed by Bringham Bradford (55.52) and Ezra Smith (1:01.71). In the 11-12 group, for the girls, Genevieve Halk placed first with a time of 43.53, followed by Susannah Irvine (44.86) and McKenna Luke (50.26). For the boys, Gavin Wilcox placed first with a time of 45.53, followed by JD Labrum (54.27) and Andrew Seeley (1:09.92).

In the 13-14 100 Back group, Kate Bell placed first with a time of 1:31.46, followed by Lilian White (1:52.39). Asher Thayn won on the boy’s side with a time of 1:44.56, followed by Joel Seeley with a time of 1:55.03. Finishing with the 15-18 group, Ada Bradford claimed the top spot with as time of 1:12.32 and was followed by Evelyn Halk (1:18.10) and Erika Whitmore (1:50.05). Kamron Hanson led the boy’s side, placing first with a time of 1:26.95. Hanson was followed by Jack Bell with a time of 1:32.72.

On to the Butterfly portion, Lydia Irvine won the 8&U group with a time of 29.50. In the nine to 10 group for the 50 Fly, Kohen King placed first with a time of 1:03.50, followed by Porter Hanson (1:04.90) and William Harding (1:20.54). In the 11-12 group, Susannah Irvine claimed first with a time of 44.90, followed by McKenna Luke (51.91). For the boys, Tucker Hanson won the even with a time of 51.91, followed by Tiago Harding (1:13.10). In the 13-14 group, Brylie Horsley won in a time of 43.45 and Spenser Hawley won with a time of 43.27. In the 15-18 group, Maya Bower placed first with a time of 32.48. Mason Engar won gold for the boys with a time of 28.44, followed by Logan Kranendonk (29.39) and Bracken Hanson (30.25).

Moving to the 100 Yard IM, Eliza Irvine won the event with a time of 1:39.83 in the 10&U. On the boy’s side, Luke Grant placed first (1:51.75), followed by Bringham Bradford (1:56.68) and Kohen King (2:14.37). In the 11-12 group, Maeve Bradford placed first with a time of 1:29.74, followed by Genevieve Halk (1:33.90). Rider Christiansen placed first for the boys, followed by Collin Dimick (1:47.91) and Andrew Seeley (2:06.50). Hallie Frandsen won in the 13-14 group with a time of 1:22.50 for the girls. Spencer Hawlley placed first in the boy’s group with a time of 1:37.41, followed by Asher Thayn (1:37.41) and Devin Thomas (1:41.88). In the 15-18 group, Alyssa Chamberlain won gold with a time of 1:16.22 and was followed by a closely contested Ada Bradford (1:16.86) and Evelyn Halk (1:20.69). Mason Engar placed first for the boys with a time of 1:04.88, followed by Jack Bell (1:48.87).

In the Mixed 12&U 200 Free event, Susannah Irvine won gold with a time of 3:12.37, followed by Tucker Hanson (3:27.01) and Porter Hanson (3:29.39). In the 13&O event, Bracken Hanson placed first (2:16.38) and Lilian White placed second (3:30.71). Going in to the Breaststroke events, Amin Halk won in the 8&U with a time of 30.48. Elize Irvine won in the 9-10 group with a time of 51.02, followed by Jaycee Frandsen (1:03.71). On the boy’s side, Luke Grant placed first with a time of 54.26, followed by Porter Hanson (1:00.15) and Bringham Bradford (1:00.47). In the 11-12 group, Maeve Bradford placed first with a time of 46.68, followed by Genevieve Halk closely behind (47.65). Carson Bower placed first for the boys (40.33), followed by Gavin Wilcox (48.24) and Collin Dimick (48.97). In the 13-14 group, Hallie Frandsen won the even with a time of 1:35.22 for the girls. Ansley Harding placed first I the boy’s group with a time of 1:35.99. Harding was followed by Cohen Sullivan (1:41.50) and Jaden Reed (1:54.62). Maya Bower claimed first in the 15-18 group with a time of 1:29.37.

In the 100 Yard Free events, Lydia Irvine won with a time of 51.82 in the girls 8&U. Will Christiansen placed first for the boys (51.58), followed by Amin Halk (56.77). In the 9-10 boys’ group, Luke Bell claimed gold with a time of 1:36.86, followed by Porter Hanson (1:37.63) and Bringham Bradford (1:38.32). In the girls 11-12 group, Brynn Souder would claim gold with a time of 1:10.91, followed by Susannah Irvine (1:28.44) and Sophia Hawkins (4:35.15). For the boys, Carson Bower placed first (1:13.21), followed by Collin Dimick (1:37.13) and Tucker Hanson (1:37.56). In the 13-14 group for the girls, Hallie Frandsen claimed the top spot with a time of 1:12.09 and was followed by Kate Bell (1:19.51 and Brylie Horsley (1:20.40). For the boys, Asher Thayne placed first (1:24.84) followed by Ansley Harding (1:25.16) and Reese Olsen (140.34).

In the girls 15-18 group, Alyssa Chamberlain placed first with a time of 1:06.82, followed by Ada Bradford (1:11.98) and Erika Whitmore (1:30.19.) Logan Kranendonk placed first for the boys with a time of 1:02.83, followed closely by Jamison Christisansen (1:02.57). Finishing with the Mixed Free Relays, in the 10&U 100 Yard, the team of Bringham Bradford, Jaycee Frandsen, Porter Hanson and Eliza Irvine won the gold with a time of 1:20.59. In the 11-12 200 Free, the team of Maeve Bradford, Susannah Irvine, Genevieve Halk and Carson Bower placed first with a time of 2:28.14. In the 13&O 200 Free, the team of Evelyn Halk, Mason Engar, Ada Bradford and Logan Kranendonk won gold finishing with a time of 1:54.68.