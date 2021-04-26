Carbon and Emery County Children’s Justice Center and Family Support – Board Meeting Agenda

|Time
|Topic
|Presenter
|10:00
|Welcome and Introductions:
– Krystal King
– Jamie Allen
Approval of Minutes: January 2021
|Sheriff Wood
Board President
|10:05
|CJC Program
– No Access Perpetrator Cases; Updates
|All
|10:10
|VOCA Grant (Therapy Program)
– Updates on grant funding cuts: Year 1 and year 2 funding
– How will we supplement the therapy program?
|Shelley
|10:40
|Update on bills we were watching:
See handout
|Shelley
|10:50
|Utah Association of Family Support Centers
– Additional funding opportunity
– Possibilities
|Shelley
|11:00
|Adjournment