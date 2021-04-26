Carbon and Emery County Children’s Justice Center and Family Support – Board Meeting Agenda

MenuMenu

Time Topic Presenter
10:00 Welcome and Introductions:

–  Krystal King

–  Jamie Allen

Approval of Minutes:  January 2021

 Sheriff Wood

Board President
10:05 CJC Program

–  No Access Perpetrator Cases; Updates

 All
10:10

 

 

 

 

 

 VOCA Grant (Therapy Program)

–  Updates on grant funding cuts: Year 1 and year 2 funding

–  How will we supplement the therapy program?

 Shelley
10:40 Update on bills we were watching:

See handout

 Shelley
10:50 Utah Association of Family Support Centers

–  Additional funding opportunity

–  Possibilities

 Shelley
11:00 Adjournment  
