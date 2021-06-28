Carbon and Emery County Youth Exhibit at Castle Country Livestock Show

By Julie Johansen

Youth exhibitors from Carbon and Emery counties met with their animals for the second annual Castle Country Livestock Show at the show barn in Ferron on Thursday and Friday, June 24 and 25.

On Thursday, 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members weighed their livestock in the morning. Then, in the afternoon, they participated in the fitting and showmanship competition for all four species, including beef, lambs, swine and goats. The show was a jackpot with entry fees being used for prizes along with winner buckles donated by the Carbon and Emery County Commissioners.

The classes were divided by the age of the exhibitors, including senior, intermediate and junior. Four buckles were awarded to each group. In the fitting and showmanship, the animals are only judged on their fitting and appearance. The competition is based on how well the exhibitors show their animal.

In the beef senior class, Addie Hurst was the champion and Carlie Hurst was the reserve. Jaxen and Haiden Thayn finished third and fourth, respectively. The intermediate winners were Deagan Westover, grand champion; Aceden Thayn, reserve champion; Brogan Ward, third; and Bristol Ward, fourth. There was not a junior class in the beef.

Receiving the buckles in goats seniors were Deri Thatcher, grand; Haiden Thayn, reserve; Haylie McArthur, third; and Tayden Yocom, fourth. The intermediate winners in the goats were Jaxten Thayn, grand; Stace Gilbert, reserve; Dazi Thatcher, third; and Trent Gilbert, fourth. The junior winners were Walker Hiatt/Crosland, grand; Aceden Thayn, reserve; Devlin Thatcher, third; and Swayzie Thornley, fourth.

Haiden Thayn was grand champion winner in the senior lambs with Mereritt Meccariello as the reserve. Easton Thornley took third while Dalan Vose finished fourth. Intermediate winners were Jaxten Thayn, grand; Austyn Nielsen, reserve; and Mason Thornley, third. Junior placers were Walker Hiatt/Crosland, grand; Aceden Thayn, reserve; and Avy Davis, third.

In the swine fitting and showmanship for the senior division, the grand champion was Haiden Thayn and the reserve champion was Shaylee Grange. Dani Jo Thatcher took third and fourth place went to Paige Thomas. The intermediate grand champion was Madalyn Whimpey, the reserve went to Dayton Worwood, third was Jaxen Thayn and fourth was Lydia Behling. The junior class grand went to Aceden Thayn and Kazden Worwood was the reserve. Third place was awarded to Evelyn Conover and Ryleigh Whimpey took fourth.

On Friday, the market classes were judged beginning with the swine. Dayton Worwood received grand champion honors with Madilyn Whimpey as reserve champion. Beef winners were Carlie Hurst as the grand champion and Addie Hurst as the reserve champion. Merritt Meccariello won grand champion lamb and Cassidy Gilbert was named the reserve champion. Receiving the honors in the market goats were Brett Rasmussen, grand champion, and Cassidy Gilbert, reserve champion.

There was not an auction at this local show but all exhibitors are invited to participate at the state sponsored Southeastern Utah Junior Livestock Show on July 8-10 at the same venue, which will include an auction. Local exhibitors are inviting all interested parties to attend the auction on Saturday, July 10.