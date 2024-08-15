Carbon and Emery Golf Begins in Fairview

The Dino and Spartan golf squads traveled to the Skyline Golf Course on Tuesday for their first match of the season. The teams competing in the match were Canyon View, Delta, Juab, Manti, North Sanpete and Richfield.

For the Dinos, Rydge Butler ended the day with a score of 78, followed by Dayton King with an 80 and Levi King scoring 82. Cash Withers (87), Paxton Faulk (97) and Mckennon Stevenson (117) followed them.

For the Spartans, Alex Hansen finished with a score of 82, followed by Dempsey Toomer with 86. Champ Justice and Crew Behling would both score 94 on the day, followed by Mason Riley (105) and Ethan Gilbert (110).

Richfiled would get the season opener victory with a score of 298 between their five best scorers. Juab (310) placed second, Delta (320) earned third and was followed by Carbon (327), Emery (356), Canyon View (365), Manti (373) and North Sanpete (382).

The season continues on Wednesday, heading to the Carbon Country Club in Price as the region will battle it out once again.