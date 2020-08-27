Carbon and Emery Golf Stumble

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Region 12 golf teams were in Monticello on Wednesday. Neither Carbon nor Emery had great days, allowing Richfield to lengthen its lead. The Wildcats scored a 347 followed by Grand (361), Emery (368), Carbon (377), South Sevier (395) and San Juan (459).

Keaton Anderson of Richfield had a low of 77 to lead the field. Bode Salas again led the Dinos with an 80 round. He was followed by teammates Daron Garner, Branden Scovill and Cole Yorklavich, who all scored 99. Tayven Guymon scored a team-low for the Spartans with an 88. Kavery Killpack scored a 92 while Trevin Wakefield and Devan Guymon both ended the day with a 94.

“It was a tough day for the whole field,” said Kasey Edgehouse, Emery’s head coach. It was not a total loss for the Spartans as they passed South Sevier to move into fourth place.

Carbon will host the teams on Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Carbon Country Club Golf Course.