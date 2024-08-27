Carbon and Emery Kiddos Head Back to School *Photo Gallery*

School is officially back in session for Carbon and Emery county students for the 2024-25 school year.

Emery County School District (ESD) kiddos found themselves back from a summer of fun, with their first day beginning on Aug. 14. The Emery High Spartans found themselves coming back to a mostly new, not yet completed high school. Emery High School now boast state of the art facilities including: an Auto Shop, welding room, Technology Lab and many more.

Carbon School District (CSD) students made their return on Aug. 15, with many new and familiar teachers throughout the district to welcome students back.

Pinnacle Canyon Academy savored a few extra days of summer with their first day of school beginning on Aug. 20.

With school being back in session, it is extremely important to slow down, watch crosswalks and be cautious of kiddos walking home from school.

Local parents and guardians were invited to submit back to school photos of their students as they made their returns to school. Below is the full gallery for the ESD, CSD and Pinnacle student photos that were submitted: