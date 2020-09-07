Carbon and Emery Meet on the Court *Photo Gallery*

For the first time this season, Carbon and Emery volleyball competed. The Lady Dinos made an early statement with a 25-15 win in the first set. It was a battle in the second set, going back and forth. Ultimately, Carbon pulled out ahead 27-25. The Lady Spartans attempted to extend the game, but were unable to find an edge in the third set. Carbon took it 25-21 for a three-set sweep.

Emma Christensen had a game-high 15 kills on 27 attempts (55.6%). Bralin Wilde (EHS), Madi Orth (CHS) and Janzie Jensen (CHS) all tied with four blocks to lead the match. Carbon recorded 51 digs to Emery’s 39 with Christensen and Lyndee Mower accounting for 15 and 13 digs, respectively. Brynn Gordon led the Spartans with eight.

Carbon (9-2, 1-1) will be off until Thursday when it heads to Moab to face Grand (7-2, 1-0). The Lady Spartans (5-4, 1-2) will take on Millard (6-4) on Tuesday and Richfield (7-5, 1-0) on Thursday, both on the road.