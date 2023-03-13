Carbon and Emery Open Up in Richfield

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The golf season is underway, even though local courses are still under snow. Despite the adjustments to go from indoors to out on the course, both Carbon and Emery competed well in Richfield last week. The Wildcats, however, stole the show with a 340 score. The Lady Dinos came in second with a 416 followed by Emery (428) and Canyon View (525).

Carbon was led by Savanna Rasmussen and Grace Simms with 102 rounds. Right behind was Carley West with a 103 while Kaylynn Black shot a 109. For the Spartans, Kimber Gilber came in first with a 97 followed by Clair Lindsey (109), Aspen Jensen (111) and Payton Wakefield (111).

Up next, Region 12 will head to Moab on Wednesday.