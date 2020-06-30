Carbon and Emery Participate in Summer Girls’ Basketball Exhibitions

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Richfield hosted a 10-team summer basketball camp this past weekend as the teams look forward to the 2020-21 season. Both Carbon and Emery attended for a chance to play against other programs in a game environment. The games were played with two, twenty-minute periods with a running clock.

The Lady Spartans had a great showing, beating Canyon View, South Sevier, Delta and Union. Emery fell to North Summit in a sudden death overtime for its lone loss. Head coach Lynn Tuttle is happy with where his team is at. “They played pretty good for summer ball,” he said.

Carbon hit a few more speed bumps after losing the majority of their offensive production from a season ago. The Lady Dinos beat Beaver but lost to Richfield, Canyon View, Kanab and South Sevier.

With about five months until season’s tip off, both teams are looking to improve and gel as a unit.