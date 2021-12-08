Carbon and Emery Race at CV Invite

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Over the weekend, both Carbon and Emery headed to Cedar City to compete in the Canyon View Invite, which hosted 15 teams across the state. The competition was tough, but several Dinos and Spartans had great showings.

Two Lady Dinos impressed in the 50 free, namely Alyssa Chamberlain and Thalyn Lyman, with their respective fourth and fifth-place finishes. Lyman took fifth once more in the 100 free while teammate Tyrca Jaramillo grabbed seventh in the 100 breast. In addition, Aubrey Guymon (EHS) ended in seventh in the 100 fly. The Lady Spartans’ 200 free relay finished in seventh as well. Then, the Lady Dinos matched that finish in the 400 free.

As a team, Cedar City ended on top with 316 points. Canyon View was the best 3A school of the weekend and it took fifth with 170 points while Carbon (153.5) ended in seventh with Emery (81) in 10th.

The local standout was Gabriel Ibanez (CHS), who took second in the 100 free. He followed that up with a fifth-place finish in the 100 back. Spartan Daxton Minchey looked strong in the 50 free, taking fourth, and later took seventh in the 100 back. Furthermore, Camden Chamberlain (CHS) took fourth in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 fly. In the 200 relay, Emery’s boys followed suite of their classmate by taking seventh.

It was Cedar City that stole the show in the end. The Reds again ended on top with 312 points. The Falcons ended in second this go around with 272 points while Carbon (131) took eighth and Emery (94) 10th. Full meet results can be found here.